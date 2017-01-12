Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office investigates suspicious death on Route 66

CARNUEL, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a suspicious death after discovering a deceased subject on Route 66 Thursday afternoon.

BCSO says deputies were dispatched at about 1 p.m. to a down-and-out subject under I-40 on Route 66 in Carnuel, New Mexico. They say when they got there they found a male that appeared to have been deceased for several days.

Deputies are investigating the death as suspicious, but say it does look as though he fell.

No further information is available at this time.