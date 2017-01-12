Albuquerque restaurant trying to rebuild after truck crashes into it

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque business owner is trying to rebuild after a truck crashed into his restaurant.

It was Saturday, the day after a snow storm hit the metro, when a truck lost control on a leftover patch of ice on Lomas. The truck crashed into Pasion Latin Fusion restaurant.

“You could feel the whole business shake,” said owner Elvis Bencomo. “I mean, we thought it was a bomb or something.”

Bencomo said surprisingly no one was hurt. But he said his business is hurting.

“So right now we’re looking at about $10,000 in damages,” said Bencomo.

He’s still waiting for insurance to kick in, but said it won’t cover everything.

“We just feel like it could’ve been prevented,” said Bencomo.

Bencomo said he thinks the driver was going way too fast for the conditions, but he also said the city could’ve done more.

“We feel like Lomas is a really busy street and none of the ice was maintained,” said Bencomo.

The owner said he never saw the city come and salt the street.

“It was like this huge patch of ice,” said Bencomo.

In fact, he said after the crash, he’s the one who got the city to come out.

“We’re like, oh man, we got to get the city on this,” said Bencomo.

The city told KRQE News 13 they did salt and cinder the roads. More than that, they encouraged drivers to take it slow.

“We lost a few days of business,” said Bencomo. “We had to close down.”

For Bencomo, he said he’s just ready for everything to get back to normal.

“Who knows how much business this is taking away,” said Bencomo.

The business owner did start a GoFundMe to help with the extra costs. He’s also hosting a fundraiser at the restaurant next week.

The city said the owner can file a claim. Risk management would then review it.