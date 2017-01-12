Albuquerque business owners meet with ART contractors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Business owners along Central Avenue had the opportunity once again to meet with the construction team working on the controversial Albuquerque Rapid Transit Project.

The goal was to address questions and concerns the public has about the ongoing construction. Contractors met with the public at Standard Diner Thursday morning.

It’s part of a series of question and answer sessions being held by Bradburry Stamm.

However, the last meeting left business owners wanting more.

“Maybe the next meeting, they’ll have a better presentation to give us information as a group so we can hear what their plan is,” said Larry Rainosek, owner of Frontier Restaurant.

It’s no secret that the bus line has caused headaches for motorists and business owners alike.

Business owners at the last meeting say they were hoping to have an open discussion. But instead got a one on one which they felt was not enough.

ART officials, however, say this opens the line of communication between the contractor and small business resource teams.