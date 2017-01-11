Wednesday’s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: Family mourning after missing women, children found dead

The 5 Facts You Need to Know

1. The FBI will continue looking into the deaths of two sisters and their three children after their bodies were found on the Santa Ana Pueblo. The feds confirmed one of the bodies is that of 20-year-old Leticia George. They’re waiting for OMI to determine the identities of the four other bodies and cause of deaths. At this time, investigators say they do not believe that anyone else is responsible for the deaths.

2. People are talking about outgoing District Attorney Kari Brandenburg’s final words about the Albuquerque Police Department. Brandenburg leaves the head prosecutor position after 16 years with a farewell letter to the U.S. Attorney Damon Martinez saying quote, “…if any other group of individuals were acting the way APD has allegedly been acting, some of us in law enforcement might refer to them as a continuing criminal enterprise.” The chief says her allegations are baseless.

3. We’ll kick off the day with morning temperatures in the 20s, 30s and 40s under a mostly to partly cloudy sky. Afternoon highs will climb back into the 40s, 50s and 60s under a mix of sun and clouds – even the 70s returning to the Southeast Plains! Spot snow showers will continue to develop over the higher terrain of southern Colorado and northern New Mexico, however, coverage and intensity will be limited.

4. Some signs creating a road barrier on a Nob Hill street are still in place despite some businesses wanting them gone. The one-way signs were added about 20 years ago when the city had a prostitution problem on Silver and Morningside to limit access to the area. The city says it helped. Now, some businesses say they want more access for customers but other businesses want the signs to stay.

5. Calling all local artists. The city of Albuquerque is looking for you to help with a massive mural design for the wall of PNM’s university-area substation at Silver and Cornell. Mural designs are due by February 10th.

