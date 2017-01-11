Questions remain after bodies of missing women, children found

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are still a lot of questions about the deaths of two sisters and their three children in a remote part of the Santa Ana Pueblo.

The FBI says quote, “foul play by another party is not suspected at this time”.

KRQE News 13 has been told investigators don’t suspect anyone else beyond the two mothers were involved in the deaths. They’re still investigating what the moms were up to that ended with their truck in a ravine out in the desert on the pueblo last weekend.

On Sunday investigators found the body of 20-year-old Leticia George. They also found the body of a child. On Tuesday, crews recovered the bodies of her 25-year-old sister Vanessa and two kids.

The FBI says Vanessa, her two young daughters and Leticia George and her 1-year-old daughter were last seen Thursday on the Santa Ana Pueblo by the father of Vanessa’s children.

The FBI says they’ll have to wait on autopsies to find out how they died but it was cold out there this weekend.

Officials say they’re investigating if either of the sisters are suspected of contributing to the deaths.

Vanessa’s pickup had extensive damage to the front left side, a torn up tire and deployed airbags. The FBI says they’re also investigating if the truck could have crashed into the ravine.

The FBI is also not releasing details about where Vanessa’s boyfriend saw the women and kids on the pueblo or what they were doing at the time.