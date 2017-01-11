Police: 1 person found dead in southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating a violent crime after one person was found dead in southeast Albuquerque. The scene is right off of Zuni just a few blocks down the road from Central Avenue.

Right now, police don’t know what happened to this person but they have multiple agencies combing through the crime scene.

The Albuquerque Police Department says they were called out here a little after just before 1:00 Wednesday morning in reference to a quote, “down and out subject”. When officers arrived they found an individual who had multiple injuries. That person was later pronounced dead on the scene.

APD says the incident has been deemed a full violent crimes call out. Officers are asking anyone who may have seen or heard anything to contact police.

At this time, police have Louisiana Avenue to Alcazar Street along Bell closed off. It does not look like traffic along Louisiana will be affected by this as you head to work on your morning commute.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.