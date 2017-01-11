Pet Of The Week: Cobb

This week, Cobb is looking for a forever home. He is a 2-year-old Lab Pointer mix who is best described as a “teacher’s pet”.
Cobb is now available for adoption at Animal Humane New Mexico‘s Virginia location.
Brought to you by: New Mexico Living
