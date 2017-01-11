New Mexico Attorney General raids district attorney’s office

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico Attorney General agents have raided the office of a southwestern New Mexico district attorney who was stopped for suspected drunken driving.

The Attorney General’s office on Tuesday served search warrants and seized a state car driven by Francesca Martinez-Estevez. But it was unclear if the seizure was part of the district attorney’s June traffic stop.

Martinez-Estevez, the district attorney for Sixth Judicial District, had faced calls to resign after a video of the traffic stop showed her swerving across several lanes of traffic and stumbling during her conversation with officers.

Two Silver City Police Department officers who didn’t conduct field sobriety tests on Martinez-Estevez were later disciplined.

Officers say she nearly ran into an officer’s car and another curb as she drove off.

Martinez-Estevez and her attorney did not immediately return phone messages.