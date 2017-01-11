Local coffee shop shares two unusual brew methods

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE) – One local shop is doing more than just serving coffee.

Prosum Coffee Roasters, a local business that works directly with coffee farmers to provide a unique style of taste, will be funding a new water project.

Owner, Cindy Moffitt, joined KRQE This Morning to demonstrate two coffee brew methods.

Moffitt demonstrated how to brew coffee using a Kalita Wave and a Hario Siphon coffee brewer. She also started a new project that will help villagers and coffee farmers from Ethiopia to have access to clean drinking water.

A portion of sales from will go to the project.

