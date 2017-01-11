Kristen’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

WEDNESDAY: We’ll kick off the day with morning temperatures in the 20s, 30s and 40s under a mostly to partly cloudy sky. Afternoon highs will climb back into the 40s, 50s and 60s under a mix of sun and clouds – even the 70s returning to the Southeast Plains! Spot snow showers will continue to develop over the higher terrain of southern Colorado and northern New Mexico. Windy conditions will also return to the Northern Mountains and Northeast Plains – expect strongest wind gusts over the higher peaks (+65mph).

WIND ADVISORY in effect for portions of the Northern Mountains, Northeast Plains and Central Mountains through 4PM Wednesday – west/southwest winds 30-40mph / gusts up to 55mph.

HIGH WIND WARNING in effect for the Sangre de Cristo Mountains through noontime Wednesday – west winds 35-45mph / gusts up to 65mph.

THURSDAY: A similar day to Wednesday with spot snow showers near the northern stateline, windy conditions over the north & northeast and a mix of sun & clouds elsewhere. Temperatures will be a bit cooler than how we started the week – expect widespread 40s, 50s and 60s.