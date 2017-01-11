John’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

A storm system will pass well north of the state this afternoon. This will allow the westerly flow across the state to continue to rip the winds along and east of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. The winds will start to come down this evening and tonight.

The weather gets more interesting for the end of the week and weekend. Another storm system will dive into the state, tracking from the boot heel to east central New Mexico. This will allow for most of the state to see a good shot at showers. Snow will fall above 8000′ across the Northern Mountains. Whether it will be rain or snow for the lower elevations remains a little more uncertain.

A back door cold front will drop into eastern New Mexico as the storm system crosses the state. We’ll have to watch the timing of this front carefully for potential changeover to snow, especially east. However, the depth of cold air will also be a player in what the east sees. A thinner layer of cold air will mean mainly cold rain. A thicker layer of cold air will more likely mean snow. However, anything in between could lead to mixed precip, sleet, or ice.