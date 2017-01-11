In The County: New Mexico Perspectives

Bernalillo County invites you to “New Mexico Perspective”, a two-part exhibition featuring recent acquisitions to the county’s public art collection.

The show can now be seen at the city-county government center downtown and residents are encouraged to celebrate the work of a diverse class of New Mexico artists.

Cultural Services Manager, Carrie Moritomo, joined New Mexico Living to talk about the art exhibit.

The exhibit will run through the end of March and is open during business hours at the City County Government Center at One Civic Plaza, NW 10th floor, County Manager’s Suite.

