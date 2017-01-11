Albuquerque homeowner frustrated after multiple crashes into property

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE) – A northwest Albuquerque homeowner says speeding drivers keep crashing into his property wall, and that multiple complaints to the city about the problem have been ignored.

Since 2014, three people have crashed into Eric Mendoza’s property wall at the corner of 7 Bar Loop and Driftwood Drive. The most recent was on Sunday.

The sound of drivers crashing outside his front door has become all too familiar, but no less scary each time.

“The entire house shook violently,” he said of the first crash.

“I actually thought somebody had set a bomb outside the house,” he said of the second.

The first and third drivers who crashed plowed straight through his wall. They both had insurance, he said.

The second driver, however, scraped along the length of his wall, making it unstable — and that driver wasn’t covered.

“Had it estimated at $10,500,” he said. “I’m a disabled veteran, so I cannot afford to spend $10,500 to repair my home.”

Mendoza says the common factor in these crashes is speeding.

The section of 7 Bar Loop from Ellison north to the westside is only 25 miles per hour.

KRQE News 13 used a radar gun to see how fast people were going on Wednesday. Most drivers went upwards of 40 miles an hour, one was clocked going 52.

“I’ve called 311, I’ve contacted the Mayor’s Office, I’ve contacted City Council and so far, to no avail,” he said.

Mendoza says if something doesn’t get done soon, he might leave this house.

“My family and my neighbors, we are scared to death. One of us is going to get killed if they don’t slow this traffic down,” he said.

The city tells KRQE News 13 it hasn’t received any specific requests for traffic calming at the intersection of Driftwood Drive and 7 Bar Loop, but it would be willing to look at the road, do a traffic study and see if changes need to be made.

The Albuquerque Police Department sent this statement, in part, to KRQE News 13:

We do our best to address [these kind of complaints] in a timely manner however with the amount of these complaints it takes the units time to get to them all but they are not forgotten. We have other means of attempting drivers to slow down such as speed trailers which are placed all around Albuquerque. Currently our traffic unit and filed units address these problem areas between calls for service and execute Tac Plans to address these issues.