Heritage Hotels offer winter discounts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For those looking to travel more, there are many ways to do just that, and the best news is you don’t have to travel far.

Heritage Hotels and Resorts, the largest independent hotel brand in New Mexico, has made it easy for New Mexicans to stay close to home.

Adrian Perez, President for Heritage Hotels, joined KRQE This Morning to share some winter destination spots.

Heritage Hotels and Resorts has locations in Taos, Santa Fe, Albuquerque and Las Cruces and is offering a limited time 20 percent off-season winter rates.

There’s also a few events going on like Restaurant Week and the Spanish Market in Las Cruces.

For a better look at the properties, visit their website.