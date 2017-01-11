Four arrested in Santa Fe auto theft ring

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe police have busted what they believe has been a busy an auto theft ring.

Charles Sena, David Wright, Edmund Romero and Leon Hayes are all accused of running stolen vehicles through an apartment complex.

Police found them after a victim spotted his stolen car at a Santa Fe business. Police say the investigation found the people behind it had been dealing a lot of stolen vehicles. Police have tied them to one stolen in Albuquerque as well.

The investigation continues.

Santa Fe Auto Theft Ring Arrests View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Charles Sena David Wright Edmund Romero Leon Hayes