Four arrested in Santa Fe auto theft ring

By Published: Updated:
stockimg Santa Fe Police Department

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe police have busted what they believe has been a busy an auto theft ring.

Charles Sena, David Wright, Edmund Romero and Leon Hayes are all accused of running stolen vehicles through an apartment complex.

Police found them after a victim spotted his stolen car at a Santa Fe business. Police say the investigation found the people behind it had been dealing a lot of stolen vehicles. Police have tied them to one stolen in Albuquerque as well.

The investigation continues.

Santa Fe Auto Theft Ring Arrests