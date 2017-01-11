Four arrested in Santa Fe auto theft ring

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe police have busted what they believe has been a busy an auto theft ring.
Charles Sena, David Wright, Edmund Romero and Leon Hayes are all accused of running stolen vehicles through an apartment complex.
Police found them after a victim spotted his stolen car at a Santa Fe business. Police say the investigation found the people behind it had been dealing a lot of stolen vehicles. Police have tied them to one stolen in Albuquerque as well.
The investigation continues.