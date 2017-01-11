Forums held ahead of Albuquerque Public School Board election

stockimg APS district hq

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ahead of the Albuquerque Public School Board election, a forum Wednesday night with the candidates vying for those seats.

Seats in Districts 3, 5, 6 and 7 are up for grabs. Wednesday night’s forum included District 3 and 5 candidates.

The schedule for the remaining forums is as follows:

Wednesday, January 11 will be a forum for District 3 and District 5 candidates.

District 5 candidates from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.
District 3 candidates from 7:00 – 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, January 12 will be a forum for District 7 and District 6 candidates.

District 7 candidates from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.
District 6 candidates from 7:00 – 8:25 p.m.

Location:
John Milne Community Board Room in the Alice and Bruce King Administrative Building (6400 Uptown Blvd NE)

