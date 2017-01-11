Firefighters battling large fire in East Mountains

TIJERAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Firefighters are battling a large fire in the East Mountains.

Bernalillo County official Larry Gallegos said the fire is off Yucca Flats Road, which is near where South 14 and State Highway 217 meet.

Bernalillo County firefighters say there are not many water resources out there, so they have requested help from nearby Santa Fe County.

KRQE News 13 has also learned a structure is involved along with some wild land.

No word if any residents were there at the time of the fire.

No injuries have been reported.