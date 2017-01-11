Cibola’s Amaya Brown will play in Italy on USA select team

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cibola High star guard Amaya Brown is one of ten players chosen for the Adidas USA Select Basketball Team that will play in Italy in June.

“The top ten out of the Adidas circuit and they all put a team together,” said Brown. “I am appreciative and I am very blessed for this opportunity.”

Brown has been nursing an MCL injury this season and hopes to return by the postseason.

The Cibola junior has yet to decide where she will play her college ball and is still having talks with the likes of Louisville, South Carolina, Florida State and others.