Cibola’s Amaya Brown will play in Italy on USA select team

van-tate By Published:
Amaya Brown

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cibola High star guard Amaya Brown is one of ten players chosen for the Adidas USA Select Basketball Team that will play in Italy in June.

“The top ten out of the Adidas circuit and they all put a team together,” said Brown. “I am appreciative and I am very blessed for this opportunity.”

Brown has been nursing an MCL injury this season and hopes to return by the postseason.

The Cibola junior has yet to decide where she will play her college ball and is still having talks with the likes of Louisville, South Carolina, Florida State and others.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s