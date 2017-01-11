Board to discuss fired Albuquerque officer’s job again

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque’s Personnel Board will discuss whether a fired Albuquerque police officer who shot and killed a 19-year-old car thief suspect can get his job back.

Wednesday, the board will talk about Jeremy Dear.

In April of 2014, Dear shot and killed 19-year-old Mary Hawkes after he claims she pointed a gun at him during a brief foot chase in southeast Albuquerque.

But Dear does not have lapel video to back it up.

In fact, the department fired him in late 2014 for repeatedly failing to turn on his lapel camera.

At the time, Albuquerque Police Chief Gorden Eden called him “a clear case of repeated insubordination and untruthfulness.”

Now, even though the Albuquerque Police Department fired Dear, in late 2015 the city’s Personnel Board voted to give Dear his job back.

The city refused and sent the case to district court.

According to the city’s Personel Board’s agenda, the court at some point sent it back to the board and they will discuss Dear’s job again this afternoon.

The feds are also looking into allegations APD altered or deleted lapel camera video in high profile case.

Former APD records custodian, Reynaldo Chavez raised those claims.

They include the Mary Hawkes case.

Last month, Hawkes’ family filed a new lawsuit against Jeremy Dear and the city, pointing out Dear’s behavior after the shooting and all the trouble he’d been in with the department.