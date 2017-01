This week in around town, Howie Kaibel, Community Director for Yelp Albuquerque, joined new Mexico Living to talk about New Year resolutions.

Kaibel mentioned Esperanza Bicycle Safety Education Center, OpenGym Albuquerque and Outdoor Regear as a few locations to check out when working on your New Year’s resolution.

Yelp.com is a great place to start when finding the best in fitness, diet and sticking to your 2017 resolutions.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living