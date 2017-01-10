Tuesday’s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: Bodies of woman, 2 children found on Santa Ana Pueblo

The 5 Facts You Need to Know

1. Authorities are investigating after three bodies, an adult woman and two children, were found on the Santa Ana Pueblo. This as the search for Vanessa and Leticia George and their three children, who police believe are in danger, continues. Police also say interviewing 34-year-old Murphy Becenti is a high priority. The estranged boyfriend of Vanessa George already told authorities he last saw the missing sisters and kids on the Santa Ana Pueblo on Thursday. No amber alert was issued for the kids because police say very specific criteria hasn’t been met. No suspects or persons of interest have been named.

2. President-Elect Donald Trump’s pick for Attorney General testifies on Capitol Hill Tuesday. The first of two days of high-profile hearings for Jeff Sessions. Also this week, Trump named his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, as his Senior White House Adviser. The move tests a 1967 anti-nepotism law.

3. A mostly to partly cloudy start to the day with morning temperatures in the 20s, 30s and 40s across the state. Afternoon temperatures will be similar to Monday with most topping out above average (widespread 50s, 60s and 70s found within central and southern New Mexico).

4. Two Albuquerque churches are now working to beef up security as police work to find a woman caught on camera helping herself to purses that didn’t belong to her. Security workers say it happened while the owners were in services at Desert Springs Church on Christmas Eve and at Calvary down the road the day before. If you recognize her, you’re asked to call police.

5. A popular Nob Hill business is only open for a few more weeks. The owner of Hey Johnny says it will close next month. Tom Ford says there are many reasons for closing the retail store, but some of the main reasons are the changing face of brick and mortar retail stores and growing online sales. Ford also says a slow holiday season led to the decision.

