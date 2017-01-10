Texas company eyes new oil waste facility in New Mexico

EUNICE, N.M. (AP) – A Texas company is a proposing new oil waste facility in southeastern New Mexico.

The Hobbs News-Sun reports Lubbock-based CK Disposal wants to build a 317-acre surface waste oil management plant in eastern Lea County.

The proposed waste management facility is intended for the permanent disposal of exempt and non-exempt/non-hazardous oil field waste. It will include a liquid waste processing area, a possible deep well water injection unit, and a landfill.

New Mexico’s Oil Conservation Division was scheduled to hold a public hearing on the proposal this week.