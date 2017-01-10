Talking Tech: Coupons Online Made Easy

Tech Expert, Nyika Allen from the New Mexico Tech Council joined New Mexico Living to show us some browser add-ons that can save us money. When shopping online, most retailers have a “promo code” box, allowing buyers to save money, as long as you do have then promo code. Now, there are downloadable browsers, which will search for the best offer available on the internet.

Honey, Wikibuy and Coupons at Checkout are the three Nyika has tried and says they did work for her and they were easy to use. The one drawback is, they will track your shopping and browsing activity, but if you are looking for the best deal, that might not be an issue for you.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living