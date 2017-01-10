Suspected Albuquerque getaway driver faces judge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The alleged getaway driver for a robbery suspect shot by police faced a judge Tuesday.

Police say 35-year-old Audrey Guzman and Gilbert Lovato robbed 17 businesses in three weeks.

On Saturday, detectives who were tailing the pair witnessed them committing another armed robbery. Police say Lovato pointed a gun at them. That’s when officers shot him.

Tuesday in court, Guzman’s attorney asked Judge Vidalia Chavez to reduce her bond to $25,000 cash or surety.

Because of her criminal history, Judge Chavez set her bond at $50,000 cash or surety.

