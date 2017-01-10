Social Hub: President says goodbye in #ObamaFarewell speech

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – President Obama will stand before thousands Tuesday night in Chicago to give his farewell speech before leaving office. Meanwhile, people across the nation are taking to social media to share their thoughts and reactions.

The only thing anyone will miss about Obama are the free handouts. Sorry guys, time to get a job. No more foodstamps…. #ObamaFarewell — Steve Hirsch (@Stevenwhirsch99) January 11, 2017

THIS IS HOW A PRESIDENT ACTS. #ObamaFarewell — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) January 11, 2017

"I said I'd shut down Guantanamo, and, well– hey, four outta five ain't bad." #Obamafarewell — Elliott Morgan (@ElliottcMorgan) January 11, 2017

It's packed in here. And folks are hopeful and ready for what's next. #ObamaFarewell — deray mckesson (@deray) January 11, 2017

"I can't do that," Obama says as crowd begins chanting "four more years!" #ObamaFarewell — T.J. Holmes (@tjholmes) January 11, 2017