Social Hub: President says goodbye in #ObamaFarewell speech

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this July 27, 2004, file photo, Barack Obama, then-candidate for the Senate from Illinois, speaks to delegates during the Democratic National Convention at the FleetCenter in Boston. Now an elder statesman, President Barack Obama will return Tuesday to the city that launched his unlikely political career to deliver one final speech as president: a parting plea to Americans not to lose faith in their future, no matter what they think about their next president. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
FILE - In this July 27, 2004, file photo, Barack Obama, then-candidate for the Senate from Illinois, speaks to delegates during the Democratic National Convention at the FleetCenter in Boston. Now an elder statesman, President Barack Obama will return Tuesday to the city that launched his unlikely political career to deliver one final speech as president: a parting plea to Americans not to lose faith in their future, no matter what they think about their next president. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – President Obama will stand before thousands Tuesday night in Chicago to give his farewell speech before leaving office. Meanwhile, people across the nation are taking to social media to share their thoughts and reactions.

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s