Social Hub: President says goodbye in #ObamaFarewell speech

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – President Obama will stand before thousands Tuesday night in Chicago to give his farewell speech before leaving office. Meanwhile, people across the nation are taking to social media to share their thoughts and reactions.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – President Obama will stand before thousands Tuesday night in Chicago to give his farewell speech before leaving office. Meanwhile, people across the nation are taking to social media to share their thoughts and reactions.
KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.
Advertisement