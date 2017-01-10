Rio Rancho, West Mesa claim Metro basketball titles

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They were to settle best in the Metro this past Saturday. Bad weather pushed the Metro Basketball Championships final day to Monday. The defending champions of Class 6A basketball, Rio Rancho, came into the tournament as a five seed and left as champions.

The Rams defeated 11 seed Sandia 79-63 to claim their first ever Metro Basketball Championship. Juan Hurt had 24 points for the Rams in the win. The girl’s title also went to a first timer.

The West Mesa Mustangs improved to 10-1 by knocking off top seed Hope Christian 52-37.

The Mustangs connected on 7 of 16 three-point baskets for the game. Esperanza Veroz led the scoring with 16 points. Defensively the Mustangs did not allow Hope to score a field goal the entire first period.

The Huskies only scored on free throws and got their first field goal about five minutes before the half.