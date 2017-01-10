Programming Note: Presidential Transition, Inauguration Coverage

As President Barack Obama’s time in office winds down and President-Elect Donald Trump prepares for his transition to the White House there are several events to note. Here is list of scheduled events and programming changes.

President Obama’s Farewell Address – January 10, 2017

U.S. Presidents have been delivering Farewell Addresses at the end of their terms since George Washington began the tradition in 1796. The address to Americans is used as a way to reflect on the President’s time in office. Ten days before President-Elect Donald Trump is set to take the oath of office, President Obama will deliver his Farewell Address at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois.

KRQE News 13 will stream the address at 7 p.m. Watch the stream live here »

Please note if the address runs past 10 p.m. MST time, all programming will slide and air at a later time.

President-Elect Donald Trump News Conference – January 11, 2017

President-Elect Donald Trump is scheduled to host a news conference Wednesday, January 11, at 9 a.m. local time. CBS will interrupt regularly scheduled programming to cover the news conference. For more programming information check out the KRQE News and Fox New Mexico TV Guide.

Inauguration Day – January 20, 2017

“I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

These are the words President-Elect Donald Trump will speak before thousands to become the 45th President of the United States. The theme of the 58th Presidential Inauguration is “Uniquely American”. KRQE News 13 will stream the inauguration proceedings live.

There are nine events that typically take place on Inauguration Day. These events are as follows:

Morning Worship Service

Procession to the Capitol

Swearing-in ceremony for the Vice President

Swearing-in ceremony for the President

Inaugural Address

Inaugural Luncheon

Inaugural Parade

Inaugural Balls

The Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies is responsible for planning the inauguration. You can read more about the history and past ceremonies here. KRQE News 13 will continue to update this post as more information about the 58th Presidential Inauguration is released.