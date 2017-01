ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI and the Albuquerque Police Department are asking the public for help tracking down a bank robber.

Witnesses say Monday morning, this man held up a teller at gunpoint at the U.S. Bank at Jefferson near Paseo. The suspect is described as a 5’8”, Hispanic male with a heavy build.

Police say he has a tattoo on his left arm. He was driving a silver sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Police seek suspect in Albuquerque bank robbery View as list View as gallery Open Gallery