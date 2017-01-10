Outgoing DA compares Albuquerque Police Dept. to criminal organization

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In a parting shot at the Albuquerque Police Department, the outgoing Bernalillo County District Attorney compares APD to a criminal organization.

That’s what Kari Brandenburg wrote in a farewell letter to the U.S. Attorney Damon Martinez. She states, “If any other group of individuals were acting the way APD has allegedly been acting, some of us in law enforcement might refer to them as a continuing criminal enterprise.”

Brandenburg, who served as the county’s head prosecutor for 16 years, accuses APD of widespread corruption, and an unwillingness to reform. She says APD unfairly made her the target of an investigation after she charged two officers for the death of homeless camper James Boyd in March 2014.

Despite numerous print and broadcast stories critical of APD over the years, Brandenburg also blames the media for the problems at APD. She says local media had an interest in maintaining the status quo.

In the letter, Brandenburg admits that as District Attorney, she refused to prosecute any officer for an officer-involved shooting until the Boyd case.