LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico Highlands University has named a new provost.

The northern New Mexico school announced this week that Roxanne Gonzales has been selected to become its new provost and vice president for academic affairs.

Gonzales recently served as executive dean of Venango College at Clarion University in Pennsylvania.

Clarion University officials say under her leadership, the Venango College faculty and staff grew enrollment in existing credentials in nursing, counseling, the health sciences and other fields.

Her background includes deanships at Clarion University, Regis University in Denver, and Park University in Kansas City, Missouri.