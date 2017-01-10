New Mexico governor outlines state budget proposal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday, the governor outlined what she would like to see this Legislative session when it comes the state budget.

The governor says her proposal reduces the size of government while protecting economic gains, education and public safety. The governor’s proposal maintains the cuts made during the recent special session and cuts much more, including $268 million cash balances across state government.

For instance, Gov. Martinez wants to take a $120 million administrative slush fund and put it into New Mexico classrooms. The governor says these funds should go to kids in the classrooms and lawmakers refused to cut these during the special session.

“These are bureaucratic slush funds and those who benefit lobbied hard to protect them, so instead of pairing down that fund, legislators went after classroom spending instead of $22 million,” said Gov. Martinez.

The proposal also increased the amount state employees pay into their retirement fund. The governor says all this can be done without increasing taxes.

Much of the budget crunch is because of dropping oil and gas prices. The governor said Tuesday 11,500 industry jobs were lost in 18 months because of that.

 

