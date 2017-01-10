New Mexico Democrats to watch Obama’s ‘farewell’ speech

Barack Obama
FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2016, file photo, President Barack Obama speaks during a news conference in the Brady press briefing room at the White House in Washington. The Reublican-led House is pushing ahead with a $611 billion defense policy bill that prohibits closing the prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, forbids the Pentagon from trimming the number of military bases and awards U.S. troops their largest pay raise in six years. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – Democratic activists in the country’s most Hispanic state are holding a “watch party” to listen to the nation’s first black president give his final address.

KRQE News 13 will live stream President Obama’s Farewell Address – Watch it here »

Advocates in New Mexico are gathering at a union hall in Albuquerque Tuesday night to hear President Barack Obama say goodbye and thank his supporters.

Obama will deliver the speech in his adopted hometown of Chicago, and Democratic activists are planning watch parties around the country.

As president, Obama rarely visited New Mexico and came under scrutiny for his deportations of immigrants and his administration’s response to Colorado’s Gold King Mine spill on the Navajo Nation.