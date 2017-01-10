New Mexico Democrats to watch Obama’s ‘farewell’ speech

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – Democratic activists in the country’s most Hispanic state are holding a “watch party” to listen to the nation’s first black president give his final address.

Advocates in New Mexico are gathering at a union hall in Albuquerque Tuesday night to hear President Barack Obama say goodbye and thank his supporters.

Obama will deliver the speech in his adopted hometown of Chicago, and Democratic activists are planning watch parties around the country.

As president, Obama rarely visited New Mexico and came under scrutiny for his deportations of immigrants and his administration’s response to Colorado’s Gold King Mine spill on the Navajo Nation.