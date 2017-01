ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A once accused killer has now been convicted in a 2006 cold case kidnapping.

DNA linked Mark Chavez to the 2006 case where a woman was badly beaten with a chain, a wooden board and a window frame.

The woman at the time told police she thought she was going to die, so she scratched her attacker. It wasn’t until Chavez was arrested for another crime in 2014 that his DNA was taken and linked.

Chavez faces a mandatory 18 years behind bars.