A series of weather disturbances will pass to our north over the next few days. The result will be scattered northern mountains snow showers and gusty winds across the north. By Friday a deep powerful storm system will move into the state. The storm has the potential to deliver widespread mountain snow, valley rain, and ice across the east side of the state. The main impact time for the coming storm is Friday through Sunday.

