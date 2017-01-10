Man accused of shooting at neighbors’ homes sentenced for prior incident

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of shooting up his own neighborhood and scaring the heck out of his neighbors has been found guilty of a prior incident.

Derek Foote was arrested in July 2016 after shooting several homes near Tramway Road and Copper Avenue two nights in a row.

Among the homes hit was one with a couple and a new baby. The family said they huddled in the bathtub for safety.

While Foote is still awaiting trial in that case, he was found guilty of a similar incident a few months earlier.

Tuesday, he was convicted of breaking and entering, as well as assault.