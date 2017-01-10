Local organization offers flamenco classes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s the first authentic flamenco in Albuquerque offering world class dancing, authentic tapas and even lessons for the whole family.

The National Institute of Flamenco is an organization that offers flamenco classes for kids and adults. The institute has partnered up with Heritage Hotels & Resorts to announce the opening of Tablao Flamenco.

Director of The National Institute of Flamenco, Eva Encinas-Sandoval, joined KRQE This Morning to talk about the new space.

Tablao Flamenco is located at Hotel Albuquerque at Old Town and is open Thursday to Sunday at 5 p.m. Tickets start at $10.

