Local museum demonstrates how science is everywhere

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One local museum is gearing up for fun science camps.

The National Museum of Nuclear Science and History is getting ready for their Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Camp and Presidents Day Camp.

Camps will be held for those who are ages 6 through 12.

Education Enrichment Coordinator, Tim Crofton, joined the KRQE This Morning team to discuss the camps and show a demonstration of a fun experiment.

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Day camp will be held January 16 and the Presidents Day camp will be on February 20. One day camp sessions last from 9 a.m to 4 p.m.

For questions call the museum at (505) 245-2137 at extension 103.