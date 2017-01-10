Lobos and Neal fall to UNLV for third straight MW Conference loss

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Did blowing a 25 point lead against Nevada hurt New Mexico? Sure it did. Tuesday night the Lobos were hoping to shake that memory and get a victory against UNLV. The Lobos looked like only a shell of the team that started Mountain West Conference play at 2-0. The 71-66 setback to UNLV gave the Lobos their third straight conference loss to drop their league record to 2-3.

UNLV first year coach Marvin Menzies used a rotation of mostly six players to hand the Lobos their latest setback. The Rebels stayed close by shooting three point buckets and grabbing as many offensive rebounds as possible. Menzies’ crew shot nearly 43 percent from the 3 point line, 39 percent for the game.

The Lobos in comparison shot 28.6 percent from the three point line. The Rebels also grabbed 11 offensive rebounds compared to that of 4 for the Lobos. Dane Kuiper lead the Lobos in scoring with 17 points. Elijah Brown had 13 points. Tim Williams and Jalen Harris had 11 points each as the Lobos had four players score in double figures.

Javon Mooring had 19 points and 6 assists to lead the victorious Rebels. Fifth year senior guard Uche Ofoegbu added 14 points and 8 rebounds. The Lobos are back on the court Saturday at Colorado State. That game has a noon start time and will be broadcast on ROOT Sports. The Rebels are at San Diego State Tuesday.