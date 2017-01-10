Kristen’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

TUESDAY: A mostly to partly cloudy start to the day with morning temperatures in the 20s, 30s and 40s across the state. Afternoon temperatures will be similar to Monday with most topping out above average (widespread 50s, 60s and 70s found within central and southern NM). A few spot snow showers will linger over the higher terrain of southern CO and northern NM, although, coverage and intensity will be limited. Breezy to windy conditions will return to the higher terrain of northern NM, central mountains and Northeast Plains.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Similar conditions to Tuesday with a afternoon temperatures above seasonal averages under a mostly to partly sunny sky.