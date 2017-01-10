John’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

A westerly flow will remain in place across New Mexico for the next couple of days. Expect high winds to continue along the central mountain chain and across the east. High Wind Watches are in place for tonight through tomorrow for the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and Raton Ridge. Temperatures will remain mild across the west and warm across the east. Spot snow remains possible along the west facing slopes of the Northern Mountains.

The next storm system arrives Friday and will likely impact the state through the weekend. This storm has a good track across the southern tier of the state, good moisture tap from the Pacific, and will have cold air to work with in the form of a back door cold front. Showers will break out across the state, with snow over the high terrain. Whether or not the lower elevations see snow will depend on how quickly the cold front moves through. The east, seeing the cold front first, will see the possibility of difficult driving conditions again.