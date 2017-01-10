In The Kitchen: Quinoa Relleno with Mushroom Mole

Chef Tony Blankenship from Rio Chama Steakhouse in Santa Fe, joined New Mexico Living in the kitchen to cook a vegetarian Quinoa Relleno with Mushroom Mole, a dish they serve at the steakhouse.

A couple of new options at the restaurant include their Seasonal Menu and a Wine Club available at all the Santa Fe dining restaurants.

They are located at 414 Old Santa Fe Trail do suggest reservations, especially during the legislative session beginning next week, by calling 505-955-0765.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living