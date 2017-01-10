In The Community: Free ABQ Images

A picture is worth a thousand words. A single, striking image can communicate emotion, idea and feeling – if it’s good.

The folks at Marble Street Studio have made prominent names for themselves from the still and moving image. But over the years, they found their creative work pirated online, taking work that clients had paid thousands of dollars for, and using low-resolution, “knock-off” copies.

Instead of seeking legal avenues for the pirating, Marble Street Studio founder John Yost decided to go the opposite direction, literally giving away his studio’s creative work under the program FreeABQimages.

The site features hundreds of photos and videos that can be downloaded and used to promote the Duke City. As MSS partner David Murphy says, the Studio is interested in the economic development of Albuquerque, and they encourage organizations, small businesses and entrepreneurs to use these breathtaking images for print, video and online marketing.

Thanks to project partners like the city of Albuquerque, Bernalillo County and Sandoval County (just to name a few), FreeABQimages is developing a growing library of content, all designed to put Albuquerque’s best face forward.

Log on to FreeABQimages.com to discover this exciting content for yourself.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living