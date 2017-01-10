For Your Education: National American University Enrollment

Furthering your education is always a common resolution in the new year and to help us with our education goals Jill Kissinger, Albuquerque Campus Director and Scott Turncliff, Albuquerque West Campus Director of National American University, joined New Mexico Living with the details.

The variety of classes NAU offers, the multiple campuses and the online courses all work together, assisting you in keeping your 2017 education resolutions. They also accept transfer credits.

Registration is going on now online or in person. The next term begins on March 9, 2017.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by National American University