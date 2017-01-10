FBI still investigating after 3 bodies found on Santa Ana Pueblo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI was back on the Santa Ana Pueblo Tuesday, searching for more clues and more bodies. But the feds still aren’t confirming if this is linked to two missing sisters and their three children.

Monday night, the bodies of two children were discovered on the pueblo about five miles north of the casino, in the same general area where an adult woman’s body was found Sunday.

Sky News 13 captured video of a Toyota Tundra in a ravine near where the woman’s body was found, and agents approached the truck with rifles drawn. Albuquerque police say missing 25-year-old Vanessa George drove the same kind of truck.

Her 20-year-old sister Leticia George also vanished from their northwest Albuquerque home five days ago, along with their three girls, a 4-year-old and two 1-year-old girls.

KRQE News 13 is also learning more about Murphy Becenti, Vanessa George’s estranged boyfriend, who claims he last saw the women and children on the Santa Ana Pueblo last week.

Becenti was recently released from jail after he was arrested for domestic violence, accused of pushing Vanessa at their home near Interstate 40 and Coors Boulevard. Police say he was mad that Vanessa wanted to go to their daughter’s doctor’s appointment instead of going to work.

A criminal complaint also says he put their tow kids into their truck and left them there for a while. Becenti was released after a day in jail.

The FBI has yet to release the identities of the bodies found on the pueblo, or give a cause of death.