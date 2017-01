ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is looking for artists interested in designing the Albuquerque’s next mural.

The art will cover the wall of PNM’s university-area substation at Silver Avenue and Cornell Drive. It will be funded by the city’s Public Art Urban Enhancement program.

If you’re interested in proposing a mural design, applications are due by Feb. 10, 2017.

