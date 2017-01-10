Businesses want road barrier signs in Nob Hill gone

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A road barrier on a Nob Hill street was originally put there to stop prostitution. Now, some businesses want it gone.

If you want to turn west on Silver Avenue from Morningside Drive, think again.

“I believe it was done about 20 years ago,” said Melissa Lozoya with the City’s Department of Municipal Development.

Back then, the city said parts of Nob Hill had a prostitution problem, especially on Silver Avenue near Morningside Park.

So the city added signs, telling drivers they can only enter the street from one way in order to limit access to it.

“It’s my understanding that it was successful and that activity deceased,” said Lozoya.

People who’ve worked at nearby Nob Hill businesses for a long time said they remember the problem.

“I think this area has definitely cleaned up a lot over the years,” said Tiffany Garcia, Manager of Stone Mountain Bead Gallery.

But to help cars keep moving during ART construction, Garcia said she would love to see every side street available for drivers.

“It would definitely be helpful to businesses, I think, if they remove that and you could drive right through on Silver,” said Garcia.

Manager of Cowboys and Indians Antiques, Michael Eros, said he seconds that.

“We certainly need a lot more easier access in this area,” said Eros.

City officials said as of now they don’t have plans to change the intersection, because last month they went door to door asking about 30 residents what they thought.

“It was about 90 percent that said they wanted to keep it,” said Lozoya.

“Anything that can be an alternate route to Central, allows more people to get here,” said Garcia.

The city said most residents said they wanted to keep the signs because they do limit access to their neighborhood.