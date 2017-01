SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A babysitter is accused of sexually abusing an 8-year-old girl.

Walter Moran-Lima of Santa Fe was arrested Sunday and charged with criminal sexual contact of a minor, after police say he rubbed himself against the girl. Moran-Lima rents a room from the girl’s parents and sometimes watches her.

He’s also been charged with DWI because police say he was drunk when they stopped his car to question him about the girl’s allegations.

Moran-Lima has been released on bond.