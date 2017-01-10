Award winning photographer is featured at Albuquerque gallery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bill Tondreau’s unique photos of the Albuquerque landscape has earned him recognition with fans as well as the Sumner & Dene Art Gallery in downtown Albuquerque. His works, along with eight other artists, are featured in a new show titled, “New Year New Work.”

Tondreau credits his love of the Duke City for the success of his photographs. Not to mention his background in Hollywood with special effects and cinematography.

Tondreau moved to Albuquerque in 1988 for medical reasons and said he fell in love with the landscapes so much that he made it his home. His special process of producing the photographs has taken on a notoriety of its own.

The other featured artists in the annual show include Angus Macpherson, Frank McCulloch, Michael Norviel, Mark Horst, Jeannie Sellmer, David Snow, Mary Moore Bailey, and David Zaintz.

These will all be on display at the Sumner & Dene Gallery through Saturday, January 28. The winter hours for the show are:

Weekdays from 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Saturday’s from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday’s 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.