Albuquerque police searching for suspect in attempted car theft

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is trying to identify a man who pointed a gun and shot at someone.

Police say the victim noticed the man trying to steal his car on the CNM campus last week. They say the suspect then got into a late model white Chevy Tahoe with another man driving.

Police say the passenger then pointed the gun at the victim and fired shots towards him.

APD says the Tahoe has a black custom front grill guard and dark running boards with possible California plates.