Albuquerque police: Man runs from police, maces officers to get away



ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officers never know what they’re going to get when they try to arrest someone. However, Sunday a suspected truck thief had a painful surprise for them when they say he maced three Albuquerque Police Department officers.

Sunday, two APD officers reported seeing a brown GMC pickup truck traveling down the wrong side of Chico Road just after 10:30 p.m. The truck turned onto Vermont Street, near Central Avenue and Wyoming Boulevard. According to the criminal complaint, when officers went to pull the truck over, the driver hit the brakes, then took off running.

APD set up a perimeter as officers combed the area for 24-year-old Michael Hubbard.

As one of the officers spotted Hubbard cutting through a back alley, he yelled at him to stop before running after him.

Lapel video shows the brief chase before one officer yelled out, “I’m hit. I’m hit.”

Police said Hubbard pulled out a can of mace and sprayed the officer in the face.

“He f***ing sprayed something on me, man. My face, my face,” the officer yelled.

Two other officers were also hit while Hubbard got away.

Hubbard has been charged with resisting arrest before.

In November, Hubbard was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal damage to property. Then, in December police caught up with him and arrested Hubbard for unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon, possession of burglary tools and drugs.

But Sunday night, police said Hubbard refused to come out from his hiding spot. It took a K-9 officer to drag him out from behind a group of trucks.

Hubbard was taken to the hospital with minor injuries from the K-9. He remains behind bars for attacking the police officers with mace and for having meth on him.

The pickup truck turned out to be stolen. Hubbard also had three warrants out for his arrest.